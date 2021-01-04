coronavirus deaths

Clear Lake pediatrician Dr. Neera Bhutani dies after COVID-19 battle

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- A beloved Clear Lake area pediatrician has died after a month-long battle with COVID-19, her clinic announced.

Dr. Neera Bhutani died on Saturday, Jan. 2, according to a Facebook post from Clear Lake Pediatric Clinic. Dr. Bhutani was a founding partner of the clinic, and served as a practioner and their managing partner.

Over her more than 40-year career, Dr. Bhutani was regarded throughout the community as a kind and patient caregiver, who tried to help everyone she could. Patients and families remember her loving spirit as they mourn her loss.

One mother posted, in comments echoed by hundreds, "What a crushing loss, that will be felt not just in her own family, her professional family, but in all of our households who loved her and relied on her advice, guidance and care."

The clinic posted that it was a "cruel twist of fate" that Dr. Bhutani contracted the virus just a month away from receiving the vaccine that had the potential to save her life. The post went on to "implore" everyone to consider receiving the vaccine once it's available.

Dr. Bhutani leaves behind her husband, son and daughter-in-law, as well as her two grandchildren.



