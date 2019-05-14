Clear Lake man charged after exposing himself to children

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Clear Lake man was charged with indecent exposure with a child present on Friday at the 15900 block of Pipers View Drive in.

Officers were dispatched after receiving report of a male exposing himself to children and masturbating in front of them.



Witnesses reported that the male left the scene in a tan Chevrolet van and was last seen driving around the neighborhood.

An additional witness reported that the suspect was seen walking behind the 'Time Out Sports Bar,' located in a strip center. Officers located his vehicle behind the building and found the suspect walking a dog headed to the front of the strip center.

He was then taken into custody and identified at 56-year-old Robin Earl Frazier.

He was booked into the Harris County Jail where he remains with a $20,000 bond.
