Clear Lake man charged after exposing himself to children

Officers were dispatched after receiving report of a male exposing himself to children and masturbating in front of them.
Witnesses reported that the male left the scene in a tan Chevrolet van and was last seen driving around the neighborhood.
An additional witness reported that the suspect was seen walking behind the 'Time Out Sports Bar,' located in a strip center. Officers located his vehicle behind the building and found the suspect walking a dog headed to the front of the strip center.
He was then taken into custody and identified at 56-year-old Robin Earl Frazier.
He was booked into the Harris County Jail where he remains with a $20,000 bond.