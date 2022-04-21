Clear Lake High School coach on administrative leave following fight

CLEAR LAKE, Texas (KTRK) -- A baseball coach for the junior varsity team at Clear Lake High School was put on administrative leave following a fight with an assistant baseball coach on Tuesday after practice.According to representatives with the Clear Creek Independent School District, the coaches got into an argument that ended in a physical fight. CCISD reps confirm Coach Reggie Rice was put on administrative leave and the other coach, who isn't being named at the time, is at home recovering from the fight.CCISD confirmed the situation is under investigation and said there is no police report or charges filed as of Wednesday.A note was sent out by Clear Lake High School principal David Drake on Wednesday to parents about the incident:CCISD reps say they have never had an instance of coaches fighting before that they're aware of.At this time, it's unclear why the fight started.