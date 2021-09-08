'All clear' issued after Clear Lake gas line break

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Businesses and residents near a gas line break in the Clear Lake area were given the all-clear Wednesday afternoon.In an update offered by the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office, CenterPoint crews successfully capped the leaking line near Ramada Drive and Diana Lane.Earlier in the day, four Clear Creek ISD campuses -- Clear Lake City Elementary School, Clear Lake Intermediate School, Space Center Intermediate School and Whitcomb Elementary School -- were under a shelter-in-place order for external hazards.CCISD parents were sent messages of the all-clear during the afternoon.The leak also forced the evacuation and temporary closure of the constable's office and other government buildings in the area.The constable's office said it is in the process of transitioning its communications division back to the Clear Lake location.