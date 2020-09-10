2 girls running with cross-country team hit by car in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two students on the girls' cross-country team for Clear Falls High School were taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car Wednesday morning.League City police told ABC13 it happened on E. League City Parkway at Lawrence Road, just outside of the high school around 6:30 a.m.Authorities said the team was running before school and as they reached E. League City Parkway, a driver hit two of the runners.One girl hit the car's windshield. Both girls were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.League City PD says the incident is being treated as an accident and that the driver is not at-fault as the girls crossed in front of incoming traffic.Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.