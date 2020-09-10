Traffic

2 girls running with cross-country team hit by car in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two students on the girls' cross-country team for Clear Falls High School were taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car Wednesday morning.

League City police told ABC13 it happened on E. League City Parkway at Lawrence Road, just outside of the high school around 6:30 a.m.

Authorities said the team was running before school and as they reached E. League City Parkway, a driver hit two of the runners.

One girl hit the car's windshield. Both girls were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

League City PD says the incident is being treated as an accident and that the driver is not at-fault as the girls crossed in front of incoming traffic.

Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonconstructionfreewaycommutingtrafficdrivingtraffic accidentroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's where we expect the cool front to stall out Thursday
Man arrested for two jogging trail attacks
Family startled by deputies serving warrant at wrong home
$40.5 million jackpot up for grabs in Texas Lottery
Extra $300 in unemployment benefits in Texas is over
Walmart Plus about to begin home delivery
Houston mayor OKs return of events in the city, but with limits
Show More
HISD to discuss extending virtual learning until Election Day
Trump defends 'playing down' coronavirus pandemic on tape
Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion
Houston Texans return in season opener against Chiefs today
Senate GOP's COVID-19 relief bill expected to fall in vote
More TOP STORIES News