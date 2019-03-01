Clear Creek High School teacher arrested on child pornography charges

Updated 3 minutes ago

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teacher for Clear Creek ISD was arrested on child pornography charges.Kenneth John Fontenot, 51, was arrested at his home Friday morning as part of an investigation involving Homeland Security and the U.S. Attorney's Office.Fontenot is a teacher at Clear Creek High School. The school district confirms he's been placed on leave.Fontenot faces two counts of possession or promotion of child pornography.A letter was sent to parents alerting them to the arrest. Additional counselors are being made available for students.