Clear Creek High School teacher arrested on child pornography charges

EMBED <>More Videos

Clear Creek HS teacher arrested on child pornography charges

Updated 3 minutes ago
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teacher for Clear Creek ISD was arrested on child pornography charges.

Kenneth John Fontenot, 51, was arrested at his home Friday morning as part of an investigation involving Homeland Security and the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Fontenot is a teacher at Clear Creek High School. The school district confirms he's been placed on leave.

Fontenot faces two counts of possession or promotion of child pornography.

A letter was sent to parents alerting them to the arrest. Additional counselors are being made available for students.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
league cityclear creek isdchild pornographyteacher arrested
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Lyft passenger killed in DUI crash in Clear Lake
Updated 18 minutes ago
Man officially declared innocent in HPD officer's murder
Updated an hour ago
Southwest to the rescue with bridesmaid's dress delivery!
Updated an hour ago
WANTED: Man allegedly hid in woman's car then robbed her
Updated 2 hours ago
Police: Man staged abduction to avoid paying Super Bowl debts
Updated 2 hours ago
Ginger Zee opens up about struggle with eating disorder
Updated 2 hours ago
Plan ahead for roadwork on I-45 and Mardi Gras closures
Show More
12-year-old and 13-year-old girls missing from Alief found safe
Houston Weather: Cloudy sky today, fog returns Saturday
Updated 2 hours ago
HISD school bus involved in crash in northeast Houston
Hit-and-run sends car flipping into swimming pool gate
Meet the man behind the wheel of the ESPN College GameDay bus
More TOP STORIES News