Former Clear Creek ISD teacher pleads guilty to child pornography charges

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Clear Creek ISD teacher pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges related to child pornography on Monday and was sentenced to six years in prison.Kenneth John Fontenot, 52, was arrested at his home in March 2019. At the time, he was an AP English teacher at Clear Creek High School.Authorities say Fontenot participated in an internet file-sharing network of persons who shared photographs and videos of child pornography.Fontenot told authorities he had been viewing child pornography for 20 years, admitting he used the internet to access the files.The investigation began when officers with the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force identified that Fontenot's computer likely possessed child pornography through his internet address.Assistant District Attorney Matt Shawhan, Chief of the Special Victims Unit, said the investigation revealed that Fontenot possessed hundreds of photos and videos, primarily of pre-pubescent children.Shawhan said some images showed children as young as 3 years old.Fontenot will be eligible for parole after serving or receiving good-time credit for one-quarter of his sentence, or 18 months.