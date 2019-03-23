Disasters & Accidents

Cleanup underway after chemicals from ITC facility fire spill into waterways

By
DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A reignited fire at the ITC facility in Deer Park caused chemicals to spill into Tucker Bayou, the Houston Ship Channel.

During a press conference Saturday, officials said that three tanks caught fire Friday. The first issue happened during the morning when a dike holding contaminated runoff from the firefighting efforts broke.

ITC officials say the 10-foot breach in the wall has been closed, but they're working to strengthen it and figure out what caused it.

After the wall breach, officials decided to suspend their efforts in offloading chemicals into secure tanks until they can fix the problem.

"Our main objectives today is to maintain safety, second thing is to do some remediation of the ditches, and then lastly, is to resume product removal," ITC incident commander Brett Weber said.

The Houston Ship Channel will remain closed, and officials said there's no time table on when it will reopen after chemicals were released into the waterway.



The U.S. Coast Guard Gulf Strike Team was called in to help with the cleanup efforts.

There's also no estimate on how many days the problems at the facility will last, but officials promised community members that they were working to figure out the issues.

Meantime, the Harris County Office of Emergency Management will remain open 24 hours a day until they feel there is no potential for anything to happen.

A series of town halls have also been planned over the next few days. Saturday, there will be two town halls regarding the impact of the ITC tank fires.

Community leaders will host a town hall at Rice University at 2 p.m.

The McMillan Law Firm will also host a town hall at 2 p.m., on 4621 Center St. The town hall will answer all questions and concerns regarding the ITC fires.

Officials provide update on ITC tank fires

