Clean up underway after deadly KMCO chemical fire

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators with the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office told ABC13 Eyewitness News that they've already conducted more than 50 interviews in connection to the KMCO fire.They said they remain at the facility waiting to gain access. Emergency crews continue to work the scene. They want to take a close look at the building where the fire started on Tuesday. The cause remains unknown.In a statement on Wednesday, Judge Lina Hidalgo said the county will continue to monitor the situation. She said current test results do not show a health threat to the public.In Crosby, some residents remain very concerned about the fire, while others seem to trust the government and company's assertion that the public's safety risks are low.Dr. Noreen Khan-Mayberry, known as the "Tox Doc," said she wouldn't give the clear just yet. She said with the limited information released to the public, she's waiting to hear more."My concern is runoff, which is a mixture of chemicals getting into the water, possibly contaminating the San Jacinto River, and the ground out," said Dr. Khan-Mayberry. "While we don't want to scare anybody, I don't want anybody to just say, 'It's not a big deal, let's move forward.'"KMCO declined any on-camera interviews with Eyewitness News to answer more detailed questions. The facility's officials said they would release a statement about clean-up in the coming days.