disaster relief

Chambers County compiles damage list after Imelda

As clean-up efforts continue across Southeast Texas after Tropical Storm Imelda, authorities in Chambers County are working to get a full account of the impact there.

Homeowners who have damage as a result of the storm and flooding are asked to make a report to the county, according to a statement from Fire Marshal Ryan Holzaepfel.



"It is essential that homeowners report damage to their homes so that Chambers County can meet its threshold for a Federal Declaration of Disaster," Holzaepfel said.

If you live in Chambers County and had damage, call (409) 267-2441 to make a report.

The phone number will be answered between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. during regular business hours.

A volunteer-run clean-up assistance list is also being compiled, according to the statement.

Those who need help can call the same phone number to make a request and be placed on a waiting list.

Statewide, the Texas Department of Emergency Management tells ABC13 about 800 homes would have to have suffered major damage or be destroyed and be uninsured or under-insured to qualify for FEMA Individual Aid.

SEE ALSO: Executive Order issued covering curfew, price gouging

During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
DOWNLOAD ABC13 HOUSTON NOW:

Available in the App Store
Get it on Google Play


SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chambers countyfloodingdisaster reliefdisasterstorm damagestorm recovery
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISASTER RELIEF
Mattress Mack and city officials launch Imelda Assistance Fund
2 local recovery centers open for Imelda victims
Celebrity chef serving Dorian victims thousands of meals
Houston council OKs $4.6 million Harvey inspections contract
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot and killed in Jeep in southeast Houston parking lot
Mattress Mack and city officials launch Imelda Assistance Fund
Houston firefighter falls victim to thieves during Imelda
President Donald Trump arrives in Houston for 'Howdy, Modi' event
Springer 3 HRs, Verlander 20th win, Astros clinch AL West
Momma Watt shows supports for sons with Texans, Chargers t-shirt
Houston-area school closings and delays
Show More
13 Investigates: How many students vaccinated for measles?
Traffic nightmare continues on I-10 bridge over San Jacinto River
Digital Deal of the Day
SHE SAID YES: Astros fans get engaged in front of team mural
Celebrate the Texans win with these freebies and deals
More TOP STORIES News