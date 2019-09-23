Chambers County compiles damage list after Imelda

Homeowners who have damage as a result of the storm and flooding are asked to make a report to the county, according to a statement from Fire Marshal Ryan Holzaepfel.
"It is essential that homeowners report damage to their homes so that Chambers County can meet its threshold for a Federal Declaration of Disaster," Holzaepfel said.
If you live in Chambers County and had damage, call (409) 267-2441 to make a report.
The phone number will be answered between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. during regular business hours.
A volunteer-run clean-up assistance list is also being compiled, according to the statement.
Those who need help can call the same phone number to make a request and be placed on a waiting list.
Statewide, the Texas Department of Emergency Management tells ABC13 about 800 homes would have to have suffered major damage or be destroyed and be uninsured or under-insured to qualify for FEMA Individual Aid.
SEE ALSO: Executive Order issued covering curfew, price gouging
During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
DOWNLOAD ABC13 HOUSTON NOW:
Available in the App Store
Get it on Google Play
SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit