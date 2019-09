Chambers County compiles damage list after Imelda

EMBED >More News Videos Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

As clean-up efforts continue across Southeast Texas after Tropical Storm Imelda, authorities in Chambers County are working to get a full account of the impact there.Homeowners who have damage as a result of the storm and flooding are asked to make a report to the county, according to a statement from Fire Marshal Ryan Holzaepfel."It is essential that homeowners report damage to their homes so that Chambers County can meet its threshold for a Federal Declaration of Disaster," Holzaepfel said.If you live in Chambers County and had damage, callto make a report.The phone number will be answered between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. during regular business hours.A volunteer-run clean-up assistance list is also being compiled, according to the statement.Those who need help can call the same phone number to make a request and be placed on a waiting list.Statewide, the Texas Department of Emergency Management tells ABC13 about 800 homes would have to have suffered major damage or be destroyed and be uninsured or under-insured to qualify for FEMA Individual Aid.