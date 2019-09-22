disaster relief

Chambers County compiles damage list after Imelda

As clean-up efforts continue across Southeast Texas after Tropical Storm Imelda, authorities in Chambers County are working to get a full account of the impact there.

Homeowners who have damage as a result of the storm and flooding are asked to make a report to the county, according to a statement from Fire Marshal Ryan Holzaepfel.



"It is essential that homeowners report damage to their homes so that Chambers County can meet its threshold for a Federal Declaration of Disaster," Holzaepfel said.

If you live in Chambers County and had damage, call (409) 267-2441 to make a report.

The phone number will be answered between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. during regular business hours.

A volunteer-run clean-up assistance list is also being compiled, according to the statement.

Those who need help can call the same phone number to make a request and be placed on a waiting list.

Statewide, the Texas Department of Emergency Management tells ABC13 about 800 homes would have to have suffered major damage or be destroyed and be uninsured or under-insured to qualify for FEMA Individual Aid.

SEE ALSO: Executive Order issued covering curfew, price gouging

SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

