North Shore plays for 4th state title in 5 years against familiar opponent in Duncanville

High school footballers at North Shore play for their 4th state championship title while playing Duncanville at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All you have to say is "North Shore vs. Duncanville" and the memories flood in.

With wins by both schools in the state semifinals on Saturday, the Mustangs and Panthers face off again for the Class 6A Division I State Championship at the AT &T Stadium in Arlington for the fourth time in five years.

The state championship rivalry started in 2018, and who could forget the way that game ended? Offensive MVP connected with Ajani Carter on a Hail Mary pass as time ran out to give North Shore a 41-38 win.

A year later, Davis led the Mustangs to their second straight title, while also scoring his second straight offensive MVP in a 31-17 win over Duncanville.

In the last year, freshman Kaleb Bailey burst on the scene, earned offensive MVP, and the Mustangs beat the Panthers 17-10 for their third state championship in four years.

Saturday is chapter four.

How on earth does North Shore make it this far for what seems like every year? Credit needs to start at the top with Jon Kay and his coordinators, Garrett Cross on the defense and Willie Gaston on the offense, to the assistants, and to the hard-working eastside community where Coach Kay says it all starts.

"We're building off the values these kids get from the house. Whether you're talking about resilience in this field, the never say 'die' attitude - just the no quit in them," Kay said. "Guess what? These kids have overcome a whole heck of a lot more than they have overcome tonight. We're using that to our advantage, whereas a lot of people look at it as a challenge. That's why these kids play so well together."