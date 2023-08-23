Houston police helicopter flying over northside neighborhood in search of chase suspect

Heavy police presence can be seen after a chase ended near the northside of Clark Park, according to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police launched their helicopter late Tuesday night in the midst of a search for a person who took off at the end of a vehicle chase.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles converged on Clark Park, near Dipping Lane and Clark Road, on the city's northside, where an eyewitness spotted two people being handcuffed next to a patrol car.

Police told ABC13 they were combing the area for a third person as part of the pursuit.

Eyewitness News also spoke with an innocent man who said the vehicle hit his car as he was driving home. He appeared to be OK but declined to speak on camera.

While authorities didn't say why they were going after the suspects, they confirmed that the whole ordeal began on Airline Drive just after 9 p.m.

The wanted person's description was not immediately disclosed. ABC13 noted that the suspects' vehicle had paper plates.

