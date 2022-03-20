supreme court

Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with 'flu-like symptoms,' Supreme Court says

The court offered no explanation for why it waited two days to disclose that the justice was in the hospital.

((AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite))

WASHINGTON -- Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection, the Supreme Court said Sunday.

Thomas, 73, has been at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., since Friday after experiencing "flu-like symptoms," the court said in a statement.

The court offered no explanation for why it waited two days to disclose that the justice was in the hospital.

It also provided no additional details about the infection, but said Thomas is being treated with antibiotics and his symptoms are abating.

He could released in the next couple of days, the court said.

The Supreme Court is meeting this week to hear arguments in four cases. Thomas plans to participate in the cases even if he misses the arguments, the court said.

Thomas has been on the court since 1991.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssupreme courtu.s. & worldu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SUPREME COURT
Texas clinics' lawsuit over abortion ban is 'effectively over'
Supreme Court won't review decision freeing Cosby from prison
Supreme Court reimposes Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson as Supreme Court pick
TOP STORIES
Exclusive video shows moments during fatal birthday party shooting
Man arrested in death of doctor while riding bike in Galveston
Former Harris Co. deputy pleads guilty for possession of child porn
Sugar Land PD officer critical after possible DWI crash, police say
ABC13 Weather Alert Day Monday
17-year-old killed, 3 teens hurt in shooting outside birthday party
UH Coogs move on to Sweet 16 after defeating Illinois 68-53
Show More
Daddy Yankee, the 'King of Reggaeton' announces retirement
Woman killed in fiery Jeep crash but neighbors able to save man
Klein Forest HS sophomore runs fastest 100m time in nation
Store clerk shot to death in attempted robbery, HPD says
Shooting at car show kills at least 1, wounds 24, including 6 kids
More TOP STORIES News