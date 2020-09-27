missing person

Texas Equusearch looking for 71-year-old man who was reported missing in July

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Equusearch is asking for the public's help in finding a man with dementia who went missing more than two months ago in Humble.

Clarence Henderson, 71, was last seen July 21 near North Sam Houston Parkway East at Mesa Drive.

It was unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Henderson suffers from early onset dementia and diabetes. He was also described as having a visible scar on his forehead.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-755-7427.
