Society

Newly restored film from ABC13 shows segregation protests at Houston lunch counters

HOUSTON -- Sixty years ago today, Houston was changed forever after after protests were held at Houston businesses to put an end to segregation.

On March 4 1960, students from TSU staged a sit-in at the Weingarten's lunch counter to protest segregation at Houston eateries. The following day, they held a sit-in at Madding's drug store.

KTRK was there and shot film of the sit-ins as well as a protest at the cafeteria at City Hall.

The film has audio and includes an interview with one of the students. You can watch that film below.

TSU students stage sit-in at Houston lunch counters to protest segregation

KTRK


The demonstrations came to end after a "gentleman's agreement" was reached between students, the NAACP and city and business leaders. The agreement was that segregation would end at Houston stores and lunch counters but there would be no coverage by "the media".
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonabc13 vault
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
More TOP STORIES News