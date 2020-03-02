Newly restored film from ABC13 shows segregation protests at Houston lunch counters

TSU students stage sit-in at Houston lunch counters to protest segregation KTRK

HOUSTON -- Sixty years ago today, Houston was changed forever after after protests were held at Houston businesses to put an end to segregation.On March 4 1960, students from TSU staged a sit-in at the Weingarten's lunch counter to protest segregation at Houston eateries. The following day, they held a sit-in at Madding's drug store.KTRK was there and shot film of the sit-ins as well as a protest at the cafeteria at City Hall.The film has audio and includes an interview with one of the students. You can watch that film below.The demonstrations came to end after a "gentleman's agreement" was reached between students, the NAACP and city and business leaders. The agreement was that segregation would end at Houston stores and lunch counters but there would be no coverage by "the media".