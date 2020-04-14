15-year-old shot and killed in northwest Houston while waiting for friends with brother

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What appeared to be a two-car crash started with a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy dead and his brother wounded, police said.Houston police responded to two locations Tuesday afternoon. The first was on Teague Road near Emnora Lane in northwest Houston. The second was in the 1400 block of Shadowdale.Police said the 15-year-old and his 18-year-old brother were sitting in a parked truck on Teague with two friends while waiting for another friend when two men approached the vehicle and opened fire.The gunmen took off. The victims sped off in the truck to the hospital but crashed into the back of another vehicle on Shadowdale. They then called their mother, who drove them the rest of the way. The older brother was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. The 15-year-old died."Please pray for the family," HPD Assistant Chief Pete Lopez said.The gunmen were wearing hoodies and masks, police say.Anyone with information is urged to contact Houston police.