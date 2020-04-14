15-year-old shot and killed in northwest Houston while waiting for friends with brother

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What appeared to be a two-car crash started with a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy dead and his brother wounded, police said.

Houston police responded to two locations Tuesday afternoon. The first was on Teague Road near Emnora Lane in northwest Houston. The second was in the 1400 block of Shadowdale.

Police said the 15-year-old and his 18-year-old brother were sitting in a parked truck on Teague with two friends while waiting for another friend when two men approached the vehicle and opened fire.

The gunmen took off. The victims sped off in the truck to the hospital but crashed into the back of another vehicle on Shadowdale. They then called their mother, who drove them the rest of the way. The older brother was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. The 15-year-old died.

"Please pray for the family," HPD Assistant Chief Pete Lopez said.

The gunmen were wearing hoodies and masks, police say.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Houston police.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstongun violenceshootingteen killedman shotman killedviolence
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wet and stormy weather for parts of the weekend
Signs showing Harris Co. 'flattening the curve,' judge says
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
Mayor won't rush to reopen Houston after Texas order
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Former Texan Owen Daniels opens up about his depression
Texas ranks low in testing availability among other states
Show More
Study says unemployment benefits in Texas could run out soon
TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas
Experts say supply shortages could continue into next year
Motorcyclist killed in possible street racing crash in NE Harris Co.
ABC13 Evening News for April 17, 2020
More TOP STORIES News