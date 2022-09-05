City working to repair main water break at Gessner Road and Richmond Avenue

A waterlogged traffic hazard might slow you down if you're going through this southwest Houston intersection.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A large water main break in west Houston sent water almost 20 feet in the air Monday morning.

A viewer notified ABC13 about the "geyser" happening on Richmond Avenue and Gessner Road.

The break could be seen filling the streets with water and spraying the cars passing by.

Houston city workers said they had to shut the water off to that line and wait for the pressure to go down before assessing the damage.

Neighbors told ABC13 the water had been gushing since 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

As of 1:30 p.m., the city crew was still working to fix the break, but said they are not sure how long the repairs will take.

