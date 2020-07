GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As cases continue to go up in Galveston, the city will offer free COVID-19 testing to hospitality workers, thanks to the CARES Act.This includes people who work in restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores. Hospitality workers are at higher risk of interacting with people who could have the virus.Testing will take place at UTMB in Galveston. Testing is for workers who make less than $44,150 a year.Although testing is free, people will have to schedule an appointment and register through the Grants and Housing Department. You can call 409-797-3820 or go online at https://www.galvestontx.gov/1104/UTMB