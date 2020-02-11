City hall turns red in memory of John Altobelli and family, killed in chopper crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's City Hall was lit up in red on Monday night in remembrance of former University of Houston baseball coach John Altobelli and his family who were killed in a helicopter crash.

Altobelli, his wife Keri and teenage daughter Alyssa, were killed in the tragic helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and four other people.

The University of Houston's head baseball coach remembered Altobelli as a friend, former player, and coach with kind words.

RELATED: UH baseball community mourns loss of John Altobelli, killed in crash with Kobe Bryant

Coach Todd Whitting said he became lifelong friends with John Altobelli during their time on campus.

"Alto was a fun-loving guy. He loved his family," said Whitting. "He loved the University of Houston and this program. He wanted to see us do well. If a year went by and we didn't have one of his guys, he'd kind of give me a hard time. He was a great coach."

Altobelli's nephew, Bo Altobelli, also spoke with ABC13 and said his family is still trying to process the tremendous loss.

"John was a great coach, great baseball guy, and great family guy," said Altobelli.

RELATED: Memorial service scheduled for Altobelli family killed in helicopter crash
