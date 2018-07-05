ROAD REPAIR

Houston city crews working to repair massive sinkhole after floods in Westchase

Houston city crews working to repair massive sinkhole after floods in Westchase (KTRK)

Charly Edsitty
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An outside contractor's work may be to blame for a section of Wilcrest Drive that collapsed just south of Westheimer Road during Wednesday's storms.

"Yesterday Houston Public Works crews temporarily placed asphalt in the cave-in until it can be repaired permanently and are onsite today working on it," said Erin Jones, a public information officer.

One driver narrowly missed getting stuck in the hole that was at least three feet deep and several feet wide, but another driver was not so lucky. It does not appear that anyone was hurt.

In photos obtained by ABC13, a white SUV can been seen stuck in the hole and the car had to be towed out.

That section of Wilcrest was closed off the majority of Wednesday and will remain closed for the duration of the repairs.

Jones also said a water utility line was underneath the collapsed portion, and its being tested to determine if there was any damage.

Road repairs can be requested through the city's 311 line and Jones urges the community to report any problems or issues to the number with as much detail as possible.

RELATED: Giant sinkhole opens up after stormy day in Westchase district
Bystanders were startled by a giant sinkhole that opened up during the storm in the Westchase district.

Related Topics:
road repairfloodingrainHouston
