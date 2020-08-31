5 Houston City Councilmembers send letter to Mayor Turner on police reform suggestions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Five Houston City Councilmembers sent a three-page letter to Mayor Sylvester Turner Monday morning on suggestions for police reform within HPD.

Councilmembers Edward Pollard, Tiffany Thomas, Jerry Davis, Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, and Vice Mayor Pro-Tem Martha Castex Tatum wrote the letter after getting comments from a recent Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee meeting. They say they're convinced there needs to be a complete overhaul of the Independent Police Oversight Board.



"We are not anti police, we are anti police brutality and this letter was to give our suggestions and keep the conversation moving so that we can all say we live in a city that is fair and equitable," said Tatum.

Pollard added, "These are actions that can be done now. None of us have been in support of the defund movement, but we also recognize policy changes are needed."

The letter had 25 bulletpoints of suggestions. Some of the suggestions include HPD officers not interfering with people using their cell phones and can only prevent cell phone use when an arrest is necessary.

Another suggestion is that undercover officers must give their full name when interacting with people during detainment or arrest.

They also suggest instituting a policy for procedures and guidelines for the release and access of dash cam and officer worn camera footage.

Turner responded to ABC13's request for comment on the letter. His office said, "The mayor welcomes input from city council members and thanks them for their thoughtful letter. He expects other council members to weigh in. Mayor Turner said this morning that he plans to forward the letter to his task force on policing reform for review and consideration."

Turner may address the police reform suggestions during his COVID-19 briefing set for 3 p.m. Monday. You'll be able to view the event in this post when it streams during Eyewitness News at 3.




