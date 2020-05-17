Off-duty officer chases robbery suspect into custody at Circle K

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The timing couldn't have been better for a northwest Houston convenience store as a robbery suspect was caught by an off-duty officer.

It happened at a Circle K gas station on Fairbanks North Houston Road.

An off-duty officer stopped to get gas when he saw the suspect running out of the store, authorities said.

A short chase started and the officer was able to take the suspect into custody on the other side of the building.

The suspect had gotten away with money, and was charged with aggravated robbery.

There were no injuries.
