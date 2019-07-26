Young teens blamed for ransacking Cinco Ranch home while owner was out of town

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5421691" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the victim's home was ransacked when juveniles broke in

A Cinco Ranch home was ransacked, allegedly by a group of teens, some possibly as young as 13 years old, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.The homeowner, Nick, who didn't want her last name used, tells ABC13 she was out of town for work and no one was home."It's not okay. It's not okay to break into somebody's house, have a party, vandalized, victimize it, steal everything. It's not okay," said the homeowner.Then on July 6, the officials with the sheriff's office say teens somehow gained access to the home and ransacked it.Video and photos from inside show overturned mattresses and items scattered everywhere. On top of the mess, Nick says 33 handbags were stolen, some designer including Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Burberry. She said two sets of Louis Vuitton luggage were stolen, along with Gucci and Burberry shoes.Additionally, Nick said $8,200 in cash was taken."I just feel like everyone needs to be punished for what they did. No matter what their age is, there shouldn't be a limit on age," Nick said.Now Nick wants the teens held accountable. The FBCSO says it is still investigating. Officials say the teens could face charges including trespassing, theft and/or burglary.