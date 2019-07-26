Young teens blamed for ransacking Cinco Ranch home while owner was out of town

By
A Cinco Ranch home was ransacked, allegedly by a group of teens, some possibly as young as 13 years old, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

The homeowner, Nick, who didn't want her last name used, tells ABC13 she was out of town for work and no one was home.

"It's not okay. It's not okay to break into somebody's house, have a party, vandalized, victimize it, steal everything. It's not okay," said the homeowner.

Then on July 6, the officials with the sheriff's office say teens somehow gained access to the home and ransacked it.

RAW VIDEO: Teens caught on video inside home
EMBED More News Videos

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the victim's home was ransacked when juveniles broke in



Video and photos from inside show overturned mattresses and items scattered everywhere. On top of the mess, Nick says 33 handbags were stolen, some designer including Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Burberry. She said two sets of Louis Vuitton luggage were stolen, along with Gucci and Burberry shoes.

Additionally, Nick said $8,200 in cash was taken.

"I just feel like everyone needs to be punished for what they did. No matter what their age is, there shouldn't be a limit on age," Nick said.

Now Nick wants the teens held accountable. The FBCSO says it is still investigating. Officials say the teens could face charges including trespassing, theft and/or burglary.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort bend countyburglary
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News