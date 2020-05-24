Cinco Ranch couple dead in apparent murder-suicide

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A husband and wife died Saturday night in a shooting that authorities believe was a murder-suicide.

It happened in the 5900 block of Rose Bush Trail around 10:45 p.m.

A child was in the house when it happened, according to a spokesperson with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

The husband is believed to have shot the woman before killing himself, authorities said.

The child was not hurt and was placed in the care of a relative.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort bend countykatysuicidegun violenceshootingfamilywoman killeddomestic violenceman killedmurder suicideguns
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 critically injured in shooting at upscale hotel
Pattern shift begins today, rain chances best for western counties
Graduate with terminal cancer celebrated through car parade
2 Astros heat up Memorial weekend with some of the best crawfish
U.S. nears 100,000 COVID-19 deaths as states reopen
Memorial Day will be different at Houston National Cemetery
Can hand sanitizer explode in a hot car? Expert weighs in
Show More
Woman questioned after husband's shooting death in apartment
Scooter rider killed in crash with pickup truck
NY Times publishes names of 1,000 COVID-19 victims on front page
2 men shot outside liquor store in north Harris County
Drive-in, park, and get your diploma!
More TOP STORIES News