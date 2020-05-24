Cinco Ranch couple dead in apparent murder-suicide

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A husband and wife died Saturday night in a shooting that authorities believe was a murder-suicide.It happened in the 5900 block of Rose Bush Trail around 10:45 p.m.A child was in the house when it happened, according to a spokesperson with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.The husband is believed to have shot the woman before killing himself, authorities said.The child was not hurt and was placed in the care of a relative.