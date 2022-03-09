freeform

Season 4 premiere of Freeform series 'Good Trouble' focuses on friends who become family

Stars of ensemble cast of Freeform's 'Good Trouble' say they learning about life... the same as their devoted fan base
By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

Friends become family in 'Good Trouble' on Freeform

A group of good friends, now as close-knit as family, return for a new round of life stories in the season four premiere of the Freeform series, "Good Trouble."

"Good Trouble" started as a spin-off to the hit series "The Fosters." The stars of this ensemble cast say the show, and its characters, are continuing to grow and learn about life... the same as the show's devoted fan base.

"I think what's so wonderful about our show is I feel everybody's represented," said Maia Mitchell.

"This show shines a light on 20-somethings and kind of figuring life out and showing that it's okay to not be okay," said Cierra Ramirez. "It's okay to continue to find out who you are, and it's a really beautiful thing to be able to represent that."

"This family, this journey, this just like, bizarre and beautiful three or four years we've had, I'm just so grateful to keep telling these stories," said Sherry Cola. "I always say that 'Good Trouble' has been having these conversations, and showing characters that have been missing from the screen but are such a reflection of real life."

"I love that we're able to make mistakes, in real life and on the show, and I love that the show embraces the characters whether or not they're perfect," said Priscilla Quintana. "And kind of just believing that if you leap, the net will appear."

"Good Trouble" airs Thursday nights on Freeform, next day on Hulu.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfreeformtelevision
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
FREEFORM
Gearing up for a 'Grown-ish' graduation
'Single Drunk Female' ﻿star on why the show is universally relatable
Watch the new trailer for Freeform's 'Single Drunk Female'
Freeform announces lineup for 25 Days of Christmas: Full schedule
TOP STORIES
Suspect dies 1 week after being shot by 3 HPD officers, police say
Sleeping 14-year-old injured when someone fired into her home
UH professor says $5 gasoline could be here soon
Travis Scott launches 'Project HEAL' in wake of Astroworld tragedy
HPD awarded $1.3M to investigate unsolved murders of Black men
US man who got 1st pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
Retired astronaut using social media to cut through Putin's propaganda
Show More
Sunshine returns Wednesday, but another strong cold front on the way
League City residents one step closer to consuming alcohol in parks
Student loans could be canceled for 100K under new rules
'Turning Red' may be Disney/Pixar's edgiest film yet
White House: Venezuela has freed 2 detained Americans
More TOP STORIES News