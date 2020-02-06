TSU BRAWL: Massive fight breaks out at Lady Tigers game in Alabama

A multi-person brawl broke out after a basketball game between the TSU Tigers and the Alabama State University Hornets on Monday, Feb. 3.
Video from the game shows several basketball players pushing and punching each other while onlookers erupt in screams.
The video eventually shows other adults, who appear to be team staff, get involved in the fight.
According to a statement from the Southwestern Athletic Conference, 10 student-athletes and two managers have been suspended following the altercation.
They say all involved were suspended for violating the conference policy of unsportsmanlike conduct.
They say after reviewing the postgame video footage, five Texas Southern and five Alabama State student-athletes have been suspended, along with two Alabama State managers.
The TSU students suspended are Ciani Cryor, Britnee Gabriel, Jekalen Jones, Niya Mitchell and Tamaria White.
Cryor and Gabriel have been suspended for the Lady Tigers' game on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Prairie View A&M.
Jones, Mitchell, and White have been suspended for that game, as well as the following one on Feb. 15 vs. Jackson State.
Alabama State manager Logan Young has been suspended for the teams' next two games, and manager Jervon Mannery-Gaither has been suspended indefinitely pending further investigation.
Both teams involved are also required to pay $5,000 fines to the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
It is unclear at this time what caused the massive brawl.
Kevin Granger, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics at TSU issued the following statement:
"The Texas Southern University Department of Athletics respects the decision by the Southwestern Athletic Conference regarding Monday's unfortunate incident. In addition to the SWAC's policies, what took place on Monday is a direct violation of our department's policies in regards to sportsmanship and ethical behavior that we expect our student-athletes to adhere to at all times. While the timing of the suspensions is unfortunate, our student-athletes will take ownership of their decisions and the department will assist them going forward to ensure they understand the magnitude of this situation and how it reflects on Texas Southern University in general."
The Lady Tigers' head coach Cynthia-Cooper Dyke also issued a statement:
"I was shocked and I am saddened by the altercation that occurred after the Alabama State women's basketball game. This is not how we want to represent our program, university, conference or women's basketball. We accept responsibility for our actions and whatever penalties are levied by the conference office. Additionally, we will have a series of 'conflict resolution' counseling sessions for our student-athletes to better equip them to handle hostile environments."
Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.