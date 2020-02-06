TSU BRAWL: Massive fight breaks out at Lady Tigers game in Alabama

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5906483" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: Video shows punches start to be thrown as the fight broke out between the two teams.

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (KTRK) -- Multiple students and faculty have been suspended following a massive fight at a Texas Southern University women's basketball game in Alabama.A multi-person brawl broke out after a basketball game between the TSU Tigers and the Alabama State University Hornets on Monday, Feb. 3.Video from the game shows several basketball players pushing and punching each other while onlookers erupt in screams.The video eventually shows other adults, who appear to be team staff, get involved in the fight.According to a statement from the Southwestern Athletic Conference, 10 student-athletes and two managers have been suspended following the altercation.They say all involved were suspended for violating the conference policy of unsportsmanlike conduct.They say after reviewing the postgame video footage, five Texas Southern and five Alabama State student-athletes have been suspended, along with two Alabama State managers.The TSU students suspended are Ciani Cryor, Britnee Gabriel, Jekalen Jones, Niya Mitchell and Tamaria White.Cryor and Gabriel have been suspended for the Lady Tigers' game on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Prairie View A&M.Jones, Mitchell, and White have been suspended for that game, as well as the following one on Feb. 15 vs. Jackson State.Alabama State manager Logan Young has been suspended for the teams' next two games, and manager Jervon Mannery-Gaither has been suspended indefinitely pending further investigation.Both teams involved are also required to pay $5,000 fines to the Southwestern Athletic Conference.It is unclear at this time what caused the massive brawl.