CAR INTO BUILDING

Church van carrying students crashed into restaurant

A van carring students crashes into restaurant in Miami, Florida. (KTRK)

MIAMI, Florida --
A van carrying students crashed into a restaurant in Florida.

"It was a big old boom! It was like an explosion," described Fritzgerald Gabriel, owner of G's BBQ and Pizza.

Gabriel ran towards the van where the students from St. James Catholic School were trapped inside.

Surveillance video from outside the restaurant showed how several other witnesses rushed in to help.

The driver of the van walked away without a scratch.

Police tell WPLG-TV that another motorist made an illegal left turn, clipping the van, forcing the driver to lose control and crash into the restaurant.
