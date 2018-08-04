Burglar shoots at church pastor and runs off with surveillance system

EMBED </>More Videos

A church pastor is now making an inventory of things taken by a burglary suspect who nearly shot him.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A pastor of a small church in Houston's Sunnyside neighborhood was nearly shot when he confronted a burglar.

It all began around 6:30 a.m. when the burglary alarm went off at the Faith Missionary Baptist Church on Brinkley Street and Southview Street.

The pastor says he arrived at the church and surprised a man outside going through stolen stuff.

When the pastor flashed his own gun, the burglary suspect fired at him.

During an exclusive interview with ABC13, the pastor says the burglar took off with the hard drive to his surveillance system and now has no video.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingshots firedchurchburglaryHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Waterspouts and funnel clouds spotted
Trump insults LeBron James, Don Lemon over CNN interview
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
Coast Guard searching for missing boater in Texas City
Pair of 'angel' clouds appear to be flying over Tomball
BLUE WATER ALERT: Galveston beaches seeing blue hues again
Inside an ex-deputy constable's plan to kill Houston doctor
Turpin children request their birth certificates in court hearing
Show More
Deputy constable taken to hospital with head injury after crash
More questions arise in murder of Dr. Mark Hausknecht
6 men arrested after failed attempt to steal ATM in NW Houston
Crime spree suspect charged with 3rd murder count
City gives elevation company 30 days to lift flood-damaged homes
More News