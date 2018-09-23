WEDDING

3-alarm fire church fire couldn't stop this Massachusetts couple wedding from happening

EMBED </>More Videos

Catholic church bursts into flames hours before a firefighter and his wife were set to marry.

Wareham, Massachusetts --
A Massachusetts church went up in flames hours before a firefighter and his fiancee were scheduled to have their wedding ceremony.

The historic St. Patrick's Catholic Church closed after a three-alarm fire caused over $500,000 in damages.

"When the first company arrived, he had smoke coming from the roof of the building," Wareham Fire Dept. Asst. Fire Chief Patrick Haskell told WCVB.

DaLiza Fernandes, the bride to be figured the fire was a false alarm until she arrived to the church and saw it was an active fire.

Conrad Fernandes and his groomsmen called Catholic churches in the area and were able to move the wedding to a nearby church in Dartmouth.

The couple said the ceremony was beautiful, thanks to a family friend who jumped in to help.

"I can definitely smile about it and think that it's crazy but maybe in 25 years or maybe 10 years maybe even tomorrow I'll laugh about it, but I'm still shock because it's definitely blowing my mind," Conrad said.

"First thing he said was, 'It doesn't matter, we're getting married tomorrow. We'll find anywhere. It doesn't matter where, you'll be Mrs. Fernandes tomorrow, and so that kind of helped me a lot," DaLiza said.

The couple said the fire was even more upsetting because they are both parishioners and Catechism teachers at St. Patrick's.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldweddingcatholic churchchurch fireMassachusetts
WEDDING
Katy couple wows with Astros-themed wedding
Community comes together to make wedding possible for couple
Say 'I do' to savings at the Houston Bridal Flea Market
Couple snags pic with Keanu Reeves at wedding
More wedding
Top Stories
3D printed-gun creator accused of sex assault gets $150K bond
3 men firing shots arrested after sparking SWAT standoff: Police
Violence at birthday party ends with 2 dead in NW Houston
Dead fish strewn across NC interstate after Florence flood recedes
Young boy goes above and beyond to protect American flag
Mosquitoes force chase suspect to surrender
Newlywed bride seeks help finding missing husband
Church group rescued after charter bus falls in flooded ditch
Show More
Texans fans, if you're headed to the game today expect dry air and a few sprinkles.
Deshaun Watson wishes for peace after superintendent's racist post
School superintendent resigns after comment about Texans QB
HISD staff going door-to-door in search of high school dropouts
Retired teacher's work with special needs cats goes viral
More News