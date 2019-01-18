Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church encourages people to join them in prayer after fatal shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Christ the Redeemer Catholic church shared a message about the shooting, saying they are "saddened that such violence has visited our campus."

By
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
The deadly shooting outside the Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church has rocked the Cypress-area community.

Authorities said Arthur Edigin opened fire outside the church Thursday night, killing his estranged wife and injuring his daughter.
VIDEO: Witnesses recall shooting at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Cypress
EMBED More News Videos

Witnesses recall shooting at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Cypress



The church posted a message on its Facebook page letting parishioners know that they will hold regularly scheduled Mass Friday at 9 a.m. and the offices will be open. The Catholic school and Genesis Early Childhood Program are canceled for Friday. Parents are still welcome to bring children as usual, but they said it will not be an official school day.

They are also encouraging people to join them in prayer for the victims and their families and law enforcement officers investigating the shooting.

"We are saddened that such violence has visited our campus. Though it appears to be an isolated incident of a domestic dispute, the tragic assault on the two women and the dignity of human life is heartbreaking. Please join us in prayer for the families of the victims. We pray as well for the police who are investigating and are grateful for their service. We join with all others in praying that the shooter may be apprehended in due haste and that healing may begin for all impacted. May God bless us all."
VIDEO: Woman says her family was inside church during shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Woman says her family was inside church during shooting


Pam Ledesma said her husband told her they were in a gym closet praying the rosary during the frightening incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingdeadly shootingchurchgun violenceCypress
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
HOTEL STANDOFF: Man accused of killing wife at church located
Cypress church shooting chaos captured on HCSO radio calls
CHURCH SHOOTING SUSPECT: What we know about Arthur Edigin
Emergency crews find body of motorist in Dickinson Bayou
Houston Marathon grows program for runners with disabilities
Spirit of MLK lives in young speech competitors
Houston's Prop B: What now?
Woman pretended to be autistic in indecency case: police
Show More
Barber prodigy, 7, turning heads...and cleaning them up, too
Authorities search landfill for missing 29-year-old mother
Mariah Carey sues ex-assistant over 'embarrassing' videos
Church buys home for woman who lost children in fire
Proposed bill would eliminate STAAR test
More News