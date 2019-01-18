CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --The deadly shooting outside the Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church has rocked the Cypress-area community.
Authorities said Arthur Edigin opened fire outside the church Thursday night, killing his estranged wife and injuring his daughter.
The church posted a message on its Facebook page letting parishioners know that they will hold regularly scheduled Mass Friday at 9 a.m. and the offices will be open. The Catholic school and Genesis Early Childhood Program are canceled for Friday. Parents are still welcome to bring children as usual, but they said it will not be an official school day.
They are also encouraging people to join them in prayer for the victims and their families and law enforcement officers investigating the shooting.
"We are saddened that such violence has visited our campus. Though it appears to be an isolated incident of a domestic dispute, the tragic assault on the two women and the dignity of human life is heartbreaking. Please join us in prayer for the families of the victims. We pray as well for the police who are investigating and are grateful for their service. We join with all others in praying that the shooter may be apprehended in due haste and that healing may begin for all impacted. May God bless us all."
Pam Ledesma said her husband told her they were in a gym closet praying the rosary during the frightening incident.