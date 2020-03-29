Society

Church holds drive-in service in Waller County amid coronavirus pandemic

By
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Lutheran church in Waller County is holding a Sunday service in person rather than streaming online, despite growing concerns of coronavirus.

Church officials will still make sure people are safe and practicing social distancing.

The Cross of Christ Church is holding drive-in services in their parking lot.

People who attend will drive into the parking lot and turn their radio to 102.7 FM to worship together with others.

Pastor Michael Hofmann said he thinks it's important to gather and be present with another for worship.

Cross of Christ joins churches around the world as congregants from all religions continue to practice their faiths in unique ways.

The next drive-in service opportunity at Cross of Christ is Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

How Houston-area places of worship are responding to coronavirus

Catholic church experiencing half-empty mass service amid coronavirus outbreak





Map of COVID-19 cases across the US, updated as confirmed by CDC
