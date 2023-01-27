Man charged with young father's murder outside Humble Chuck E. Cheese found incompetent for trial

Antoine Daniel Badon used the same gun he killed Calogero Duenes with on two other people in a separate incident at a food mart a couple days later, documents say.

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of killing a 24-year-old father outside a Chuck E. Cheese has been found incompetent to stand trial, according to court records.

Antoine Daniel Badon, 27, is accused of shooting Calogero Duenes to death outside the restaurant on Dec. 31, 2021, in Humble and was charged with his murder last year.

According to the victim's widow, Amber Uresti, Duenes was in the parking lot and was walking toward the establishment with their 6-year-old daughter's birthday cake.

Uresti said she and her 6- and 3-year-old daughters had already gone inside the business.

"I saw him," Uresti told ABC13 last year. "I saw him walking towards us. I told the lady my husband was on his way. I pointed at him, and the instant I turned around, he came running in through the door and he kept saying, 'I got shot! I got shot!'"

Humble police obtained surveillance video they said showed Duenes' encounter with the shooter, identified as Badon. Police said Badon drove the wrong way down a row of parking spaces and almost hit Duenes. The video then shows the two exchange words. Moments later, a witness told police they heard three gunshots.

"He picked up his shirt and ran outside," Uresti said. "I ran out after him. My 6-year-old saw him fall on the ground." Duenes was taken to the hospital where he died.

According to court records, Badon had a couple of other incidents after the shooting outside Chuck. E. Cheese. He's accused of shooting two people outside a food mart and assaulting a family member.

The court has now ordered Badon to a mental health facility in order to stand trial.

