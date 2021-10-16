wedding

Miracle boy's mother marries 6 days after happy reunion

EMBED <>More Videos

Miracle boy's mother marries 6 days after happy reunion

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- And they lived happily ever after.

A little more than a week after their little boy was found after he was missing for four days in the woods of Grimes County, it was wedding bells for his mom and stepdad.

The mother of Christopher Ramirez, Araceli Nunez, said "I do," to José in a ceremony Friday before Harris County Justice of the Peace Lincoln Goodwin.

Goodwin posted a picture of the happy couple and two children, including 3-year-old Christopher.

"Today was a great day!" Goodwin posted. "I had the honor of performing the marriage ceremony of Aracely and José. This wedding was particularly special because their 3-year-old son Christopher Ramirez attended. If you've seen the local and national news, Christopher is the little boy who was lost for nearly 3 days in the woods and miraculously survived! Today was a gift and gave many reasons to celebrate!"

The bride wore her hair down and had on a beautiful flowing white sleeveless summer dress. The groom opted for an open-collar dress shirt sans tie.

Christopher made the perfect groomsman and his sister added the extra color for the ceremony in her red dress.

The ceremony came six days after Christopher was found miles from home after an intense four-day search that captured national attention.

It turns out, the ceremony was supposed to happen sooner, but it was postponed when the 3-year-old wandered off, according to Sgt. Martha Smith with the Grimes County Sheriff's Office.



READ MORE: 3-year-old found alive after going missing 4 days ago outside Plantersville
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyspringtexas newsmissing boyweddingsgood newsweddingfeel good
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEDDING
Tom Hanks crashes beachfront wedding
Japan's Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status
Paul Walker's daughter gets married at wedding attended by Vin Diesel
Walt Disney World Fairytale Weddings
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News