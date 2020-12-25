Woman brought to tears by stranger who bought her Christmas gifts at Baybrook Mall

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8847386" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This 15-year-old from Spring raised enough money to take 225 foster children shopping for Christmas! 🎅🏻🎄

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- A Seabrook woman was moved to tears after receiving an early Christmas gift from the kindness of a stranger.Amy Perrella told ABC13 she went to Baybrook Mall to buy a gift Thursday, when a man she never met offered to pay for it.Perrella says she initially refused, but he persisted.She was so touched by his generosity, because sadly, her mother died earlier this week."This is just ironic. I feel like that's the kind of person she was, a very giving person. I feel like he's sort of, had this spirit, kind of like touched by an angel," Perrella said.She said she didn't get the man's name, but if he sees her story, she wants him to know how grateful she is.