Family of Christmas Eve murder victim files wrongful death lawsuit

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family members of a Houston woman shot to death by her ex-boyfriend on Christmas Eve are suing his family, claiming wrongful death.The lawsuit was filed by the mother and daughter of Carolee Taylor in Harris County on Thursday. It asks for a jury to consider the case against the heirs and estate of Albert Simon, who was shot to death by police on Dec. 29.Simon was on the run for days after he shot Taylor to death outside her uncle's home during a Christmas gathering. It was also Taylor's 46th birthday.Simon's nieces and another family member are named as defendants in the suit."Moreover, based on information obtained from the Harris County Sheriff's Department it appears that heirs have accessed the apartment of Mr. Simon where documents and materials relevant to both this lawsuit and a complete and accurate estate administration may be stored," the lawsuit stated.The suit also alleges that Simon instructed his attorneys to attend to his estate while he was on the run.In addition to unspecified monetary damages, Taylor's family is asking for a judge to freeze Simon's assets and ban access to his apartment."There is evidence that the heirs or other third parties have accessed the home of the (sic) Albert Simon where valuable assets and critical documents and information are likely stored," the suit stated.On Christmas Eve, Taylor's family had just finished singing 'Happy Birthday' to her when Simon forced his way into her uncle's home wielding two guns, and forced her outside and shot her, authorities said.. He fled the scene and ended up in Dallas before returning to Houston as a fugitive.Simon was shot to death five days later by deputies at Hermann Park. Authorities said at the time that Simon tried to reach for a bag when he was shot.