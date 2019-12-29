Christmas Eve murder suspect killed by deputies in Hermann Park

Albert Simon made a sudden move toward a bag when a deputy shot Simon, according to a tweet from Gonzalez.
Breaking: Albert Benjamin Simon has been found. All preliminary information: @HCSOTexas came across him at Hermann Park. Simon made a sudden move towards a bag and one of our deputies shot him. Simon is wounded and has been taken to a hospital. No other injuries reported #HouNews pic.twitter.com/6URlICA3Cj— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 28, 2019
Simon was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Gonzalez.
Simon, 52, was wanted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Carolee Taylor on Christmas Eve. He had not been seen since that night.
Simon left the shooting scene in a dark colored Jeep Cherokee. A murder warrant had been issued for him related to Taylor's death.
Investigators believed Simon had a gun and considered him dangerous.
He was well-known in social circles and served on committees for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, according to Taylor's friends.
