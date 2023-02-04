'No one is helping': Murdered mom's family fighting to get her 2-year-old from suspects' relatives

A family still reeling from a loved one's murder is facing another delicate challenge - custody of the victim's 2-year-old daughter.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bobby Wolfe, a former star football player at Madison High School, remains in the Harris County Jail accused of killing his girlfriend, Chrisheena Lee, last July.

According to the court, Lee's family says the 2-year-old the couple shared should be in their custody, but they haven't seen her in months. They say she is with the suspect's family.

"I'm up every morning at two or three. If I fall asleep, I fall asleep without knowing it because I am concerned about the baby and the baby's welfare," explained Annie Lee, Kaicey Lee's great-grandmother.

Annie says July 12 of last year, the day ABC13 interviewed her about the shooting death of her granddaughter, Chrisheena, is the last day she saw her great-granddaughter Kaicey in person.

"I didn't know it was going to be this hard. I didn't think they were going to run with the baby like that. The baby has been in my life and my family's life ever since she was born," Annie said.

Last fall, a court order was filed. In the order, the judge named Annie as the person who can determine where Kaicey lives.

Annie says they've called the Wolfe family and tried to serve them the court order but say they move around and change numbers often. She says they've tried to get help from CPS and law enforcement, but so far, nothing has worked to get 2-year-old Kaicey back to them.

"Everywhere we go to, no one is helping," Annie said.

ABC13 spoke to family law attorney Todd Frankfort, who is not involved in the case, about the situation.

He says since they haven't been able to serve the suspect's family through civil court, their only other option is to try again to get the police to enforce the order under parental kidnapping laws, something the family says they have not been able to get the police to do.

"There are protections in set out in the Texas family code and certainly in the Texas code of criminal procedure and Texas penal code to help give folks some remedy and some way to try to fix the problem," Frankfort explained.

Annie says she'll continue to do whatever it takes to get her great-granddaughter back.

"I know Chrisheena wouldn't want me to give up on her," Lee said. "It's just like I'm in a dream, and I know I am not in a dream because I wake up every morning to see if she's there, but she's not here."

