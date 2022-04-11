live music

Chris Stapleton's 'All-American Road Show' set for Oct. 28 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

The eight-time Grammy winner had one of the largest single-night crowds for his 2022 RodeoHouston show.
EMBED <>More Videos

After a long hiatus, RodeoHouston returns today!

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- It may have been impossible to miss Chris Stapleton's RodeoHouston show last month. After all, he drew 73,757 concertgoers to NRG Stadium, good enough for the third-largest single-night crowd of the 2022 event.

The video above is from a previous story on the 2023 RodeoHouston dates.

But for those who couldn't make it, or did make it and want to see him again this year, the eight-time Grammy-winning country star will bring his All-American Road Show tour to The Woodlands this fall.

SEE MORE: 2022 Grammy winners include Chris Stapleton

Stapleton's Oct. 28 show at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion is one of a handful of dates newly added to his tour, which is set to start later this month.

Tickets for his show in The Woodlands go on sale this coming Friday at 10 a.m, though, multiple presales begin Tuesday. Information on tickets can be found through Live Nation.

Tickets start at $44.75 for lawn tickets.

Elle King and Morgan Wade have been announced as supporting acts for the concert.

Stapleton's tour kicks off on April 20 in Ohio and it's expect to wind through the U.S. and Canada over the next seven months.

There is one other Texas date for the tour: Oct. 27 in Fort Worth.

SEE ALSO: Mark your calendar for these RodeoHouston dates in 2023
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonthe woodlandsconcertlive musichouston livestock show and rodeorodeo houston
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LIVE MUSIC
Downtown chalk art festival draws up jaw-dropping designs and crowds
'Encanto' cast to perform 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' at the Oscars
Bun B and rap royalty make history in RodeoHouston's trillest takeover
Turn to Ted gets resident $3,700 refund for Astroworld Fest tickets
TOP STORIES
Houston firefighter stolen at birth returns to birthplace Chile
League City woman reported missing was traveling in Tennessee
Search for mom who allegedly shot ex during child drop-off, HPD says
Man gets 40 years after pleading guilty to girlfriend's murder in 2020
Rain mostly clearing away, more chances to come this week
Kmart down to 3 stores after NJ closing
Prankster wanted for advertising Chick-Fil-A coming to Wharton Co.
Show More
Georgia airport reclaims its title as the world's busiest
Florida teen earns $4M in scholarship money
Brush fire burning near San Antonio now 50% contained, officials say
Baby formula shortage: Stores ration sales as popular brands sold out
Deputy returns to full duty after deadly October ambush
More TOP STORIES News