Houston celebrity chef and fiancée steal away to New Orleans for intimate wedding

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd and local public relations star Lindsey Folger Brown bought a house a few years back. They've been restoring it ever since. In fact, for the last three Christmases, Brown explains, "we've been giving each other the house [as gifts]."
This Christmas, Shepherd had other ideas.
"There was one gift under the tree," he tells CultureMap. "And I told her, 'It's for you.'"
He'd gone out and bought himself a wedding band, which he presented to Brown. "And we hopped on a plane to New Orleans and got married," Brown adds.
