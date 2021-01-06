Houston CultureMap

Houston celebrity chef and fiancée steal away to New Orleans for intimate wedding

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd and local public relations star Lindsey Folger Brown bought a house a few years back. They've been restoring it ever since. In fact, for the last three Christmases, Brown explains, "we've been giving each other the house [as gifts]."

This Christmas, Shepherd had other ideas.

"There was one gift under the tree," he tells CultureMap. "And I told her, 'It's for you.'"

He'd gone out and bought himself a wedding band, which he presented to Brown. "And we hopped on a plane to New Orleans and got married," Brown adds.

The video above is from a previous story.

For more on this story, visit our partners at CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylouisianasocietytrendingcelebrity chefweddinghouston culturemapculturemap
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
Luxury high-rise residents eligible for vaccine, manager says
Here's the Houston restaurant America can't afford to lose
4 Houstonians cash in on Forbes' list of richest American families
Houston's greatest and most defining moments of 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7-day high of COVID-19 hospitalizations triggers rollback
Cold front brings widespread rain and storms this evening
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
Warnock defeats Loeffler, becomes Georgia's 1st Black senator
Jan. 6 explained: How Congress will count Electoral College votes today
Mega Millions jackpot grows, $410M Powerball drawing tonight
Protesters backing Trump roll into DC to cheer him on
Show More
'Travel shaming' becoming new online trend amid pandemic
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in west Houston
Cy-Fair teacher's aide was 'victim of pandemic,' family says
Dr. Dre's home target of burglary ring while he was hospitalized
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at car wash
More TOP STORIES News