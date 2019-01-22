US singer Chris Brown and 2 others arrested for aggravated rape in Paris

PARIS, France --
French officials say U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people were arrested for aggravated rape and drug-related charges.

One police official said the complaint was filed with police in the 17th arrondissement of northwest Paris. The official said one of the others detained is Brown's bodyguard.

Both officials said Brown was detained Monday and is still in custody while police study the complaint. Neither are authorized to be publicly named discussing the investigation.

Brown's publicists at Sony Music would not immediately comment.

Brown has been in repeated legal trouble since pleading guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. He completed his probation in that case in 2015.

