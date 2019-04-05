Chad Isaak accused of killing 4 at North Dakota business

MANDAN, North Dakota -- A chiropractor suspected of killing four people at a property management business in North Dakota is due in court.

Forty-four-year-old Chad Isaak is jailed after his arrest Thursday on suspicion of killing the business owner and three employees in Mandan. Authorities say he shot and stabbed the victims.

Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler said authorities do not yet have a motive, but that Isaak lived on property managed by the company, RJR Maintenance and Management. Police found the bodies on Monday.

Investigators say surveillance video shows Isaak entering RJR wearing brightly colored clothing, then leaving in dark clothing after the slayings.

They say a search of his home found a knife with a bent blade tip, parts of a handgun and clothing, all bearing traces of chlorine bleach.

Isaak is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.
