plane crash

Chinese plane crash that killed 132 caused by intentional act: US officials

Plane fire: Crash set off blaze in surrounding forest, scattered parts over wide area
By Gio Benitez, Josh Margolin, and Amanda Maile
EMBED <>More Videos

Chinese plane crash that killed 132 possibly intentional: US officials

BEIJING -- The China Eastern Airlines plane crash that killed 132 people is believed to have been caused by an intentional act, according to U.S. officials who spoke to ABC News.

The Boeing 737-800 passenger jet was flying from Kunming to Guangzhou on March 21 when it plunged into a mountainous area in Guangxi, China. All 123 passengers and nine crew members were killed.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the news.

The officials who spoke to ABC News point to the plane's flaps not being engaged and landing gear not put down. The near-vertical descent of the plane, they believe, would've required intentional force.

The plane slammed into the ground with such force that it created a 66-foot deep hole in the ground, according to Chinese officials.

Investigators also looked into one of the pilots' personal lives and background and believe he may have been struggling through certain issues right before the crash, ABC News has learned.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said all information on the investigation will come from their counterparts in the Civil Aviation Administration of China, but regulators and Boeing have not flagged any mechanical issues. Sources said Chinese investigators also haven't flagged any mechanical issues.

"The NTSB will not be issuing any further updates on the CAAC's investigation of the China Eastern 5735 crash," the NTSB said in a statement. "When and whether CAAC issues updates is entirely up to them. And I haven't heard anything about any plans for them to do so."

The first black box, the cockpit voice recorder, was found on March 23, while the flight data recorder was found on March 27.

Early data showed the airliner plunged from 29,000 feet to 8,000 feet, leveled off and then went into a freefall. One video showed the plane nose-diving into the ground.

ABC News' Mark Osborne contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
boeingplane accidentchinau.s. & worldplane crash
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
PLANE CRASH
1 killed, 5 injured after plane hits SUV on Florida bridge
Plane wreckage moved away from residential backyard for investigation
Small plane with 4 on board goes down and plows into backyard
Authorities investigate 'Plane Swap' stunt that ended with crash
TOP STORIES
Man shot 2 women before killing himself in Galena Park, deputies say
Lanes blocked after big rig hits bridge on I-10 WB at Wayside
Man with 2 felonies gets $2 bond after indictment delay, records show
3 Houston-area stores targeted by same jewelry heist, owners say
Family and friends say final goodbyes to Deputy Robert Howard
Pattern change brings more rain chances to the forecast
$1.8M worth of stolen electronics recovered in cellphone store raid
Show More
11-year-old has spinal cord fracture after drive-by shooting, mom says
US Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men's, women's teams
Houston Rockets awarded No. 3 pick in NBA draft lottery
Suspect wanted in 3 Houston-area bank robberies, authorities say
Hotel clerk punched by robbery suspect who tried stealing her purse
More TOP STORIES News