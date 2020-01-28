Chilling video from neighbor's camera helps convict stalker who killed man

At 10 on #ABC13-The video that was key evidence in the murder trial of a man convicted of killing his ex-wife’s husband. This was the moment two girls emerged, after witnessing the violence. A stranger ran to help. pic.twitter.com/Ny68tyS52h — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) January 28, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A neighbor's video was key evidence in the murder trial of a man convicted of wounding his ex-wife and killing her husband.Santayan Ghose, 43, was found guilty of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon last week for the shooting death of Wayne Harris and shooting of Amanda Harris. Ghose and Amanda Harris were once married but had been divorced since 2009.Video from a neighbor's camera captured the deadly shooting outside the family's League City home in June 2017. Several people called 9-1-1, including Harris' 11-year-old daughter. She and her friend witnessed the violence."Please send someone over right now. Please," the girl pleaded with an operator. "My mom's ex-husband literally stalks us and he's here right now."Amanda Harris had just pulled into the driveway. The two girls were in the backseat. Wayne Harris was on the doorstep with Ghose. The two men had guns. Amanda grabbed hers and also called 9-1-1."He's my ex-husband. My name is Amanda Harris. I have an ongoing case against him. He's been told by the police to stay away. He's been trespassing. He has stalked me for years," she said.A dispatcher told the couple to put down their guns. They complied. The situation quickly escalated.The video, which was key evidence during the trial, shows Ghose opening fire. Wayne Harris was shot 7 times and died. Amanda was shot twice. Ghose ran off. Investigators believe he reloaded his gun and then went back. He tried to follow Amanda inside, but changed his mind. He stopped at the car where the girls were and then ran off for good. He was captured the next day in New Mexico.When it was safe, the video shows the girls emerge from the car into the open arms of a stranger who came running from across the street. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old son was upstairs hiding in a closet with his 3-year-old sister. The teen was also on the phone with 9-1-1."I just heard gunshots," he told the operator.Ghose's attorney did not respond to a request for comment.Amanda Harris, who misses her husband every day, told ABC13, "I wasn't surprised by the verdict. I know he's guilty. Justice prevailed. My family feels a tremendous sense of relief. Now, we pray for the life sentence. We're hoping, so that he never hurts another."Sentencing is set for next month. The Galveston County District Attorney's Office said Ghose has chosen a judge to assess punishment instead of a jury.Amanda Harris said she will not give a victim's impact statement. She said she is afraid it would give Ghose satisfaction. She said what happened two and a half years ago was violence she had feared for years.