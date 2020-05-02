Boy who drowned in Galveston Co. was celebrating 10th birthday, sheriff says

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A child who drowned at Crystal Beach in Galveston County has been identified.
The Galveston County sheriff says 10-year-old Micah Batson of Little Rock, Arkansas was in town celebrating his birthday.
Around 11:55 a.m. on Saturday, the boy and his father went missing while swimming near Crystal Beach near the Bolivar Peninsula, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Watchstanders launched a helicopter air crew and two boat crews to help search for the boy.
Deputies later confirmed the father was found alive.
Around 3:15 p.m., officers found Micah's body near the area of the beach where a 10-year-old boy was reported missing.
The boy's father told officials that they were in the water, just above waist deep, when a wave came and knocked them over. When the dad came up, he said a current separated him from his son.
The dad said his son was fighting the current trying to get back to him, before he disappeared.
