Boy who drowned in Galveston Co. was celebrating 10th birthday, sheriff says

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A child who drowned at Crystal Beach in Galveston County has been identified.

The Galveston County sheriff says 10-year-old Micah Batson of Little Rock, Arkansas was in town celebrating his birthday.

Around 11:55 a.m. on Saturday, the boy and his father went missing while swimming near Crystal Beach near the Bolivar Peninsula, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Watchstanders launched a helicopter air crew and two boat crews to help search for the boy.

Deputies later confirmed the father was found alive.

Around 3:15 p.m., officers found Micah's body near the area of the beach where a 10-year-old boy was reported missing.

The boy's father told officials that they were in the water, just above waist deep, when a wave came and knocked them over. When the dad came up, he said a current separated him from his son.

The dad said his son was fighting the current trying to get back to him, before he disappeared.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bolivargalveston countycoast guardmissing boygalveston county sheriff's officemissing person
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. wants you to report businesses violating order
Dave Ward will return home from hospital Monday
Sunday temps climbing, but relief comes next week
Mayor Turner asks public to be mindful as businesses reopen
Vintage aircraft flyover planned for Houston on Friday
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Heights brunch spot saw huge turnout on 1st day of reopening
Show More
Hundreds flock to beach as businesses begin to reopen
HPD: No indication that helicopter was shot down
George W. Bush encourages unity in rare public message
Biden publicly denies sex assault allegation
WHO: US experiences deadliest 48 hours amid COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News