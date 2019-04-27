u.s. & world

Ohio children leap from moving car during alleged carjacking, grandmother dragged

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio -- Two Ohio children managed to jump out of a moving car to escape an alleged carjacker as their grandmother tried to chase the driver down.

Police have released surveillance video of the harrowing encounter, which took place Thursday at a medical center outside Cincinnati. The footage shows the moving car's back passenger door swing open and the two children tumbling out into the street.

"I heard them screaming. I ran to the car, I ran to the driver side...because I knew my grandbabies were in that car," the grandmother, Nita Coburn, explained.

The 69-year-old told police she had left the car briefly to help a relative inside the medical center. That's when 24-year-old Dalvir Singh allegedly jumped in and sped off with the 8- and 10-year-old in the back seat.

"He sat down and started driving and kept saying, 'Get out, get out,' and I was trying to get her out," 8-year-old Chance Blue explained.

"My brother went to go grab me, opened the door and went out. My brother fell out, but the guy pulled me back in the car," 10-year-old Skylar Weaver recalled.

The quick-thinking little boy managed to open the door and pull his big sister out of the car as the suspect allegedly tried to hold her by her hoodie.

"What Chance did was extremely heroic," Middletown Ofc. Connor Kirby said. "It shows how much he loves his sister."

Coburn, meanwhile, hung onto the driver's door and was dragged for several feet before letting go.

"That car didn't bother me at all," she told WCPO. "It was the two babies. No one needs to feel that fear. No one does."

Singh was taken into custody blocks away and has been charged with kidnapping, felonious assault and grand theft.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohioherokidnapkidnappingu.s. & worldchild rescuedcarjacking
U.S. & WORLD
Arkansas bridge will be renamed in honor of Maleah Davis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News