Children from North Carolina missing for weeks found safe in Bellaire

EMBED </>More Videos

Missing children who disappeared in North Carolina found in Bellaire, Texas

BELLAIRE, Texas --
The search for three missing kids from North Carolina has ended in Bellaire.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says the two 12-year-old girls and 16-year-old boy were found during a traffic stop Monday morning. They have been missing from their homes since Sept. 4.

One mother believes an 18-year-old man lured the kids to leave.

"After questioning them a little more, they didn't seem to have the right answers for the officers making the stop, and they finally got the truth about who they were," CMPD Detective Danny Hernandez said.

Police haven't said if the kids were found with anyone else and if there could be charges in the case.

The kids are being reunited with their families.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing childrenu.s. & worldNorth CarolinaBellaire
Top Stories
Police: Missing girl met person of interest on Meet Me site
Woman charged with boyfriend's murder after shooting at mall
NO DUMMIES: Crackdown on slow drivers, mannequins in HOV
Amazon raising minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour
Pearland is 3rd fastest growing city in the US: Survey
Sex robot shop owner disputes human trafficking claim
Court orders hospital to keep Texas girl, 9, on life support
Man accused of trying to buy 8-year-old girl for $200,000
Show More
Mom holds burglar at gunpoint after he stole laptop and bananas
12-year-old Boy Scout buried alive in sand at camp event
Army National Guardsman killed riding skateboard from work
Dog owners give pets 'Freedom Burgers' to honor dog rescuer
Dunkin' fires workers who poured water on homeless man
More News