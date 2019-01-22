Children burned in Mexico pipeline fire being treated at Shriner's Hospital

Both boys were taken to Shriners Hospital with burns on over 70 percent of their bodies.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The death toll from a horrific fire in Mexico has hit 89. Two children who survived are being treated in Galveston.

RELATED:Horrifying fireball at ruptured Mexico oil pipeline

One victim is 15-years-old, he was taken to Shriners Hospital with burns to 83 percent of his body. Another boy with burns to 70 percent of his body arrived in Galveston on Sunday.
The Mexican government says there are 49 other people who were severely burned. They are being treated in Mexico.

The victims were all burned Friday when a fire erupted at the site of an illegal gas pipeline tap in the central state of Hidalgo. There is a gas crisis in Mexico and people have resorted to tapping pipelines to find fuel.
