Children burned by Guatemala volcano arriving in Galveston for treatment

EMBED </>More Videos

Children critically injured by the volcanic eruption in Guatemala are expected to arrive in Galveston for care. (KTRK)

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
At least six children who have been severely burned by Sunday's volcanic eruption in Guatemala are expected to arrive in Galveston, where they will receive treatment at the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

This comes as people living near the Volcano of Fire flee amid new eruptions.

Within 24 hours of the first eruption over the weekend, Shriners says an emergency medical team from its Galveston hospital was sent to provide care in Guatemala, where they've been working for days.


Shriners hasn't shared the conditions of the children being flown to Galveston due to medical confidentiality. However, you can help them by donating online.

EMBED More News Videos

Shriners Hospital in Galveston will be caring for children badly injured by the volcano eruption in Guatemala.



Here in Houston, volunteers are also accepting donations at area restaurants for those affected by the volcano.

You can drop off non-perishable items to Guatemala Restaurant at 3330 Hillcroft St. Houston, TX 77057.

At least 75 people are dead and 192 are missing due to the eruptions, which have also halted rescue missions as search crews were forced to evacuate.

Follow Courtney on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldhospitalvolcanoGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
Show More
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
More News