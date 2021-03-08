coronavirus texas

Fort Bend County announces CARES Act funding to support families with child care expenses

By
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Families can apply to receive relief when it comes to paying for child care in Fort Bend County today.

County commissioners approved more CARES Act funding to help with child care costs.

Families could get up to $500 per child, up to three children per family, to be used at any participating child care facility in Fort Bend County.

In order to be eligible you have to:
  • Live in Fort Bend County
  • Have children under 13 years old
  • Meet an income level criteria
  • Have experienced some income loss because of the pandemic

You can apply for the Childcare Voucher Program online now.

County Judge KP George is expected to speak Monday morning regarding the program and open applications.

The county has been helping families in a lot of ways during the pandemic, including rent relief. Many residents in Fort Bend County say they're thankful for the help.

"They just started firing people. We were left to, you know, not have a job," Fort Bend County resident Kendall Gamble said. "It's been really hard since. Anything would help right now."



