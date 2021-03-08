Fort Bend County announces CARES Act funding to support families with child care expenses

Live in Fort Bend County

Have children under 13 years old

Meet an income level criteria

Have experienced some income loss because of the pandemic

Happy Monday👋🏼 Good news! We’re live in Ft. Bend County where families can now apply to get more 💰 to help with childcare costs! See you this morning. pic.twitter.com/YM5tPTP7Wy — T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) March 8, 2021

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Families can apply to receive relief when it comes to paying for child care in Fort Bend County today.County commissioners approved more CARES Act funding to help with child care costs.Families could get up to $500 per child, up to three children per family, to be used at any participating child care facility in Fort Bend County.You canCounty Judge KP George is expected to speak Monday morning regarding the program and open applications.The county has been helping families in a lot of ways during the pandemic, including rent relief. Many residents in Fort Bend County say they're thankful for the help."They just started firing people. We were left to, you know, not have a job," Fort Bend County resident Kendall Gamble said. "It's been really hard since. Anything would help right now."